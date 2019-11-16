I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari

The President said it was unfortunate that Nigerians were taking the sack of the aides down ethnic and political lines.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as unfortunate the criticism and reaction trailing the sack of 35 aides of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President said it was unfortunate that Nigerians were taking the sack of the aides down ethnic and political lines.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, Buhari said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after his arrival from London, United Kingdom, on Friday night.

Buhari said, ‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the Vice President’s office. 

"We just created some ministries and we reorganised and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi Citizens To Forgive Gov Bello
Elections Video: El-Rufai Goes On His Knees, Begs Kogi To Forgive Governor Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Confirm Death Of 60-year-old Cleric In Anambra
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Don’t Pass Death Penalty For Hate Speech Into Law, Soyinka Tells NASS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Prefers To Be Kept In Our Custody, DSS Claims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad