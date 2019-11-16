I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as unfortunate the criticism and reaction trailing the sack of 35 aides of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President said it was unfortunate that Nigerians were taking the sack of the aides down ethnic and political lines.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesperson, Buhari said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after his arrival from London, United Kingdom, on Friday night.

Buhari said, ‘‘They said 35 people were sacked in the Vice President’s office.

"We just created some ministries and we reorganised and people are giving it ethnic and political dimensions. It is unfortunate."