Police Confirm Death Of 60-year-old Cleric In Anambra

“The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained, affected part of the church residential building."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2019

 

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of a 60-year old priest, Rev Fr. Edmond Nwagbal, in a fire outbreak at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish under Nnewi North Local Government Area.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said, “Today 16/11/19 at about 04:00am, there was a fire outbreak at St. Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnewichi in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“The inferno which cause is yet to be ascertained, affected part of the church residential building.

“As a result, the parish priest, one Rv Fr. Edmond Nwagbala, aged 60 was burnt beyond recognition inside his room.

“Police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene and Fire Service Department was equally alerted, they responded promptly and put off the fire.

“Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination.”

 

