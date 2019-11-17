FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'

Federal University of Technology - Akure



A female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, was on Saturday beaten to a pulp by her colleagues.

The victim, simply identified as Bolu, is a year one student of Ecotourism and Wildlife Management in the institution

In a video of the incident seen by SaharaReporters, three students including a male were seen beating the helpless female student.

The male student identified as Obalola, a 300-level student of Industrial Design, was seen using horse whip on the victims.

The assaulted lady had been hospitalised at the health centre of the institution.



One source at the school told our correspondent that the young lady was assaulted for "talking ill" about her senior colleagues.



The source said, "The young lady is a 100 level student and she was having issues with some ladies off campus.

"I learnt that the lady always abused them and also exposing some of their bad behaviours like the "runs" they do on campus.

"They set the lady up yesterday and confronted her to begin to repeat those talks about them.

"I am aware that the lady always calls them prostitutes and abuse them for sleeping with guys while leaving fake lives on campus.

"These are things that angered those ladies and made them to report her to people closer to her but I guess she still didn't desist from exposing them.

"So, they invited a guy claiming to be school father and he was the one using horse wipe to beat the young lady in the video you saw."

Authorities of the institution on Sunday said they had been able to identify the students behind the assault on the female student.

Spokesperson for FUTA, Adegbenro Adebanjo, added that the perpetrators had been suspended while an investigation had also been launched into the case.

