FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'

The victim, simply identified as Bolu, is a year one student of Ecotourism and Wildlife Management in the institution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2019

Federal University of Technology - Akure Nigeria Schools


A female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, was on Saturday beaten to a pulp by her colleagues. 

The victim, simply identified as Bolu, is a year one student of Ecotourism and Wildlife Management in the institution 

In a video of the incident seen by SaharaReporters, three students including a male were seen beating the helpless female student. 

The male student identified as Obalola, a 300-level student of Industrial Design, was seen using horse whip on the victims.

The assaulted lady had been hospitalised at the health centre of the institution.

One source at the school told our correspondent that the young lady was assaulted for "talking ill" about her senior colleagues. 
 
The source said, "The young lady is a 100 level student and she was having issues with some ladies off campus.

"I learnt that the lady always abused them and also exposing some of their bad behaviours like the "runs" they do on campus. 

"They set the lady up yesterday and confronted her to begin to repeat those talks about them. 

"I am aware that the lady always calls them prostitutes and abuse them for sleeping with guys while leaving fake lives on campus. 

"These are things that angered those ladies and made them to report her to people closer to her but I guess she still didn't desist from exposing them. 

"So, they invited a guy claiming to be school father and he was the one using horse wipe to beat the young lady in the video you saw."

Authorities of the institution on Sunday said they had been able to identify the students behind the assault on the female student. 

Spokesperson for FUTA, Adegbenro Adebanjo, added that the perpetrators had been suspended while an investigation had also been launched into the case.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Suspected Kidnap Kingpins Arrested In Anambra
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Policeman Rapes Nine-year-old Daughter Of Policewoman In Lagos Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education NECO Dismisses 70 Staff Over Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME US Attorney Says Nigerian Tammy Olaiya Is A Drug Trafficker, Fraudster, Liar, After Arrest
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi/Bayelsa Elections Update: Protest Rocks Bayelsa As Thugs Force Electoral Officers To Abandon Duty Posts In Kogi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Sad Nigerians Giving Sack Of Osinbajo’s Aides Ethnic, Political Interpretations -Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Boat Conveying Journalists Covering Bayelsa Election Capsizes
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Don’t Pass Death Penalty For Hate Speech Into Law, Soyinka Tells NASS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Brothers For Using Commission’s Name To Extort 'Yahoo Boys'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad