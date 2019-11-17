HURIWA Condemns Kidnapping Of Enugu Priest

"We expect that a state like Enugu that has continuously witnessed grave breaches of the right to safety of her citizens ought to have embarked on far-reaching measures with a view to stamping out this menace."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2019

Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue google

 

Advocacy group, Human Rights Writers  Association of Nigeria has condemned the kidnapping of a Catholic priest, Rev. Father Theophilus Ndulue in Enugu State.

The group in a statement on Sunday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, stated that it thinks there are kidnapping cells in Enugu State with specific instructions to target Catholic priests with a view to instigating bloody religious upheavals in the South-East of Nigeria. 

The group asked the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to approach his colleagues in the five states in the region with a view to mapping out security strategies to confront the increasing spate of violent. 

HURIWA said, "We expect that a state like Enugu that has continuously witnessed grave breaches of the right to safety of her citizens ought to have embarked on far-reaching measures with a view to stamping out this menace. 

"It would seem  that the Enugu State governor would have to engage the other regional governors in the other five South-East states of Nigeria so the issue of security breaches are given effective regional solution." 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

