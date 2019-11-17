JUST IN: SDP Candidate, Natasha, Rejects Violence-ridden Kogi Election, Tells INEC To Cancel Results

Natasha Akpoti

Barrister Natasha Akpoti, candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the Kogi governorship election, has rejected the outcome of the exercise in the state and also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to cancel the result.

Akpoti, in a petition sent to the INEC, said the election was marred by violence and electorates were stopped from exercising their rights by thugs brandishing different kinds of weapons.

She said that the thugs, clearly loyalists of the All Progressives Congress, were acting in support with the security agents.

Akpoti also described the election as “far-cry from credible election” and one that “cannot pass the test of fairness and credibility”.

She said, “In the 780 polling units of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, elections did not hold as a result of the violence unleashed by APC-led thugs whom attacked voters, electoral officials and electoral materials destroyed and/or burnt.

“The APC-led thugs were shooting at voters, which resulted in deaths of voters.

“The thugs in most cases were shielded by security agents, who are supposed to provide security for the citizenry.”

She added that agents of the SDP were chased away from polling units with voters barred from coming near the polling booth unless they would vote for Yahaya Bello of the APC.

She lamented that the name of her party was missing on some result sheets and 2015 stamps were seen on ballot papers.

She added, “In few of the polling units where there was a semblance of conduct of election, there were no result sheets.

“Ballot papers already thumb-printed by voters in favour of Social Democratic Party already tucked into the ballot boxes were sorted out by the APC-led thugs and burnt.”

“The election as it is cannot pass the test of fairness and credibility. Whatever gains INEC seem to have achieved in the conduct of elections in the past will be completely eroded if the election in Kogi Central Senatorial District and some other parts of Kogi is allowed to stand.”