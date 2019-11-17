Osinbajo Preaches Righteousness But Refuses To Condemn DSS' Continued Detention Of Sowore

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says integrity and forthrightness are

hallmarks of genuine Christians but he has refused to condemn the

continued illegal detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore,

by the Department of State Services.



He also failed to berate the DSS for refusing to obey court orders

granting Sowore's release.



His principal, President Muhammadu Buhari with the sobriquet 'Mr.

Integrity', has also turned deaf to local and international outcries

calling for the release of Sowore and his co-prisoner of conscience,

Olawale Bakare.



Osinbajo on Saturday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

Region 5, Great Minds Summit 2019, at the RCCG’s Chapel of Blessing,

Port Harcourt, while delivering a keynote address, 'Exercising Kingdom

Dominion', said, "Let me explain how Emperor Meiji in 1871, (within

three years of the Meiji restoration) having observed the phenomenal

progress of the West decided to send a mission to the UK and America

to discover how they did it.



"The mission became known as the Iwakura mission. It was led by Prince

Iwakura Tomomi; it was a team of statesmen, scholars, administrators,

and students totaling 50 to the UK and America and find out why these

people are great.



"Many left behind to study; they studied the principles that made

these nations great and of course, the Japanese copy very well; they

copied the principles, and later Chinese copied from Japan too.



"What were those principles? Righteousness, integrity, forthrightness;

Proverbs:14:34-righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to

any people.



"This principle applies to a man or woman; because a nation is first a

person; Genesis 12:2, I will make you a great nation; first

righteousness is the hallmark of the children of God.



"The second principle of the gospel which we need to practise is

service and diligence; the principle of the gospel is that the

greatest is the servant; the leader must be prepared to be the servant

of all.



"Hard work/planning –the puritanical work ethic; this is the hallmark

of the Christian; the puritans were so hard-working; so diligent that

hard work was named after them.



"Time consciousness, Ecclesiastes 3:1–to everything there is a season;

a time for every purpose under heaven, preparedness.; we must be

conscious of time.



"All these principles made those countries great because the believers

in those countries took their responsibilities seriously."

