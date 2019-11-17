Police Arrest 54-year-old Man For Killing Neighbour Over Argument

Segun, who lives in Ogba-Aguda, Agege, Lagos, allegedly poured hot water on one Oposanwo Gbenga, 58-years-old, which led to his death, according to spokesperson for the police in Lagos, the Bala Elkana.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2019

 

One Segun Mopoderun has been arrested for killing his neighbour after an argument in Lagos.

Bala revealed that the victim was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

He said, “On 16/11/19 at about 0630hrs, one Segun Mopoderun, 54-year-old, of No 3, allegedly poured hot water on one Oposanwo Gbenga, 58-year-old, during an altercation between them.

“The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment where he later died.

“The corpse was deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect has been arrested by homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

