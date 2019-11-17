Two Arrested For Stealing iPhone 7plus in Lagos

The police in Lagos has arrested two people for stealing an iPhone 7plus.

The suspects, identified as Sylvester Uzor and Azeez Ibrahim, allegedly snatched the phone from one Femi Omojolowo.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, who revealed this, said the suspects had confessed to committing the crime.

He said, “Operatives of Bariga Police Station arrested one Sylvester Uzor and his accomplice, Azeez Ibrahim, with a black iPhone 7plus.

“They were arrested along Community Road, Bariga. The suspects snatched the phone from one Femi Omojolowo.”

He added that the suspects had been charged to Court.