ALERT: Nissan Recalls 400,000 Cars Over Brake Defect

The recall includes Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018, Infiniti QX60 luxury crossovers from 2017 to 2019, Murano SUVs from 2015 to 2018 and Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 to 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has said that it will recall 394,025 cars in the United States over a braking system defect.

The defect has caused concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

In September, the company recalled 1.3 million vehicles to fix a problem with its backup camera displays.

Nissan said this in a filing dated November 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under recall number 18V-601.

The leak into internal circuit boards will trigger a warning to drivers, which if ignored may lead to a fire in “rare instances,” Nissan said.

“If the warning is ignored and the vehicle continues to be operated in this condition, the brake fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire,” the Japanese automaker added. 

The document does not mention whether the brake system defect actually caused any fires or injuries.

The company also reportedly said that it was working to fix the issue and that owners of the affected cars will be notified starting early December.

The development comes less than two months after NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into 553,000 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles after reports of their automatic emergency braking systems engaging without warning or an obstruction.

Improper inspections of brakes, steering wheels, speed measurements, and vehicle stability had also caused the company to issue a recall of several thousand vehicles in Japan in late 2018.

SaharaReporters, New York

