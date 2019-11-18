Bandits Kill 14, Injure 10 In Zamfara Community

The attack, which is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and the bandits initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle, was confirmed on Monday by the Zamfara Police Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

Barely three months after a peace agreement brokered in Zamfara between bandits and the state government, some gunmen on Sunday killed 14 persons and left 10 with gunshot injuries in Karaye village under Gummi Local Government Area.

The attack, which is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and the bandits initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle, was confirmed on Monday by the Zamfara Police Command.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the attack occurred on Sunday.

Shehu recalled that on November 3, some members of a local vigilante known as “Yan sakai in Bardoki village, attacked and killed nine Fulanis under the suspicion that they were bandits.

Shehu said the command arrested 11 members of the vigilante group suspected of actively participating in the killing of the Fulanis.

He stated, “The incident is being investigated by the State CID Gusau and all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“However, combined teams attached to Operation Puff Adder, men of Operation Hadarin-Daji and vigilantes led by the DPO Gummi mobilised to the scene and embarked on extensive bush combing with a view to trailing and arresting the perpetrators.

“Corpses and injured victims were conveyed to the General Hospital Gummi for autopsy and treatment."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Osun: Man Arraigned In Court For Stealing Wife's Money
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnap Suspect In Adamawa Buys 10 Cows With N450,000 Share
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Court Jails Ekiti Woman Over Theft Of One-month-old Baby
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME HURIWA Condemns Kidnapping Of Enugu Priest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Be Devoured Except We Stay Together, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke Arrested In Dubai By Interpol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Yahaya Bello Wins Governorship Election In Kogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad