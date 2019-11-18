Bandits Kill 14, Injure 10 In Zamfara Community

Barely three months after a peace agreement brokered in Zamfara between bandits and the state government, some gunmen on Sunday killed 14 persons and left 10 with gunshot injuries in Karaye village under Gummi Local Government Area.

The attack, which is the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and the bandits initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle, was confirmed on Monday by the Zamfara Police Command.

A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the attack occurred on Sunday.

Shehu recalled that on November 3, some members of a local vigilante known as “Yan sakai in Bardoki village, attacked and killed nine Fulanis under the suspicion that they were bandits.

Shehu said the command arrested 11 members of the vigilante group suspected of actively participating in the killing of the Fulanis.

He stated, “The incident is being investigated by the State CID Gusau and all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“However, combined teams attached to Operation Puff Adder, men of Operation Hadarin-Daji and vigilantes led by the DPO Gummi mobilised to the scene and embarked on extensive bush combing with a view to trailing and arresting the perpetrators.

“Corpses and injured victims were conveyed to the General Hospital Gummi for autopsy and treatment."