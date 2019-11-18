Court Jails Ekiti Woman Over Theft Of One-month-old Baby

Momoh was tried and convicted by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on a count of stealing the infant, according to a report by PUNCH.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

A 39-year-old woman, Mercy Momoh, was on Monday sentenced to three-year imprisonment by a court in Ekiti State for stealing a one-month-old baby.

Momoh was tried and convicted by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on a count of stealing the infant, according to a report by PUNCH.

Police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, told the court that the convict committed the offence on September 20 at Ekiti State Government Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the capital.

Osobu said, “She stole a month-old baby belonging to Funmilayo Dada. The offence contravened section 371 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

The prosecutor, while presenting the fact of the case before the court, said Momoh confessed to the crime.

He said, “Momoh saw the nursing mother with her baby and deceived her that the Ekiti State Empowerment Programme was disbursing money to less-privileged people at the state’s secretariat.

“The nursing mother followed Momoh to the place. On getting there, Momoh told the nursing mother to help her to buy recharge card. She asked Dada to leave her baby and phone in her care while she quickly went on the errand. But when the nursing mother came back, she did not see Momoh and the baby.

“The embattled and embittered nursing mother reported the matter at the police station and through information, the woman was apprehended and the baby was given back to the mother.”

In his judgment, Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye sentenced Momoh to three years in jail.

The chief magistrate, however, gave her N100,000 option of fine.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Sowore: Stop Insulting The Collective Intelligence Of Nigerians, Falana Tells DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Osun: Man Arraigned In Court For Stealing Wife's Money
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnap Suspect In Adamawa Buys 10 Cows With N450,000 Share
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech National Assembly Lacks Power To Pass Hate Speech Bill –Falana
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Restrains NAFDAC, Others From Releasing Banned Chemical
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Be Devoured Except We Stay Together, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke Arrested In Dubai By Interpol
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Yahaya Bello Wins Governorship Election In Kogi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad