Eight Persons Die In Kogi Tanker Explosion

At least eight persons lost their lives on Monday in Felele along Lokoja-Abuja Highway after a petrol tanker rammed into other vehicles, leading to an explosion.

Many vehicles including tricycles, popularly called Keke Napep, were burnt as a result of the fire while dozens were also injured

Eyewitnesses disclosed that driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle and rammed into anything in sight, spilling its content and causing fire in the process.

It was reported that men of the fire service rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

Firefighters are still battling to put out the fire caused by the accident.