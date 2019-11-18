Eight Persons Die In Kogi Tanker Explosion

Many vehicles including tricycles, popularly called Keke Napep, were burnt as a result of the fire while dozens were also injured

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

At least eight persons lost their lives on Monday in Felele along Lokoja-Abuja Highway after a petrol tanker rammed into other vehicles, leading to an explosion.

Many vehicles including tricycles, popularly called Keke Napep, were burnt as a result of the fire while dozens were also injured

Eyewitnesses disclosed that driver of the tanker lost control of the vehicle and rammed into anything in sight, spilling its content and causing fire in the process.

It was reported that men of the fire service rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

Firefighters are still battling to put out the fire caused by the accident.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Lifestyle 37 Bodies Recovered, 100 More Feared Dead In Cameroon Boat Accident
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Technology Press Release: President Muhammadu Buhari Flags Off New Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Avoid Travel To U.S., Nigerian Government Warns Citizens
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Two Air Peace Planes Grounded After Making Contact On Ramp
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Med-View Airline Finally Airlifts Stranded Lagos-London Passengers
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Be Devoured Except We Stay Together, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke Arrested In Dubai By Interpol
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Yahaya Bello Wins Governorship Election In Kogi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad