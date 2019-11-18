Emefiele, Others To Face Lawmakers Over N72bn, $73m NDDC Debts

The officials to appear before the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC include the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; and Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

The National Assembly is set to invite Federal Government officials and 17 local and international oil companies over the alleged indebtedness to the Niger Delta Development Commission to the tune of N72bn and $73m.

Some of the oil companies invited are Shebah Express Petroleum, Atlas Petroleum, Allied Energy, Frontier Oil, Seven Energy Limited, Belma Oil Producing Limited, Aiteo Exploration and Production, Dubri Oil, Conoil Producing, and Continental Oil and Gas, according to a report by PUNCH.

Others are Nigeria LNG Limited, Enageed Resources Limited, New Cross Exploration and Production, Pan Ocean Oil Corporation Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, Munipulo Petroleum Development Company, and Prime Exploration and Production Company.

“We are expecting the IOCs and other oil companies to come by Wednesday next week to tell Nigerians why they have blatantly refused to abide by the laws of the nation.

“I can assure you, we will recover every dime due to the NDDC,” Chairman, House Committee on NDDC and Co-chairman of the joint committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said in Abuja on Monday.

SaharaReporters, New York

