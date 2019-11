Ademola Seriki

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has taken over some properties belonging to Ademola Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence, over debts totalling N1bn.



The affected properties include those located at No. 1a and 1b, Jalupon Close, Surulere, Lagos, and another at No. 4, Djibouti Crescent, a high-brow area of Wuse 2, Abuja, TheCable reports.