JUST IN: INEC Resumes Collation Of Result In Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of results of the governorship election in Kogi State.

The electoral commission has declared the Kogi West senatorial rerun election inconclusive.

According to the returning officer, Prof Olayinde Lawal, the margin between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Smart Adeyemi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, was 20,570.

He announced that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes from the seven local government areas in the senatorial district.

Dino has rejected the result so far, saying the election was manipulated.