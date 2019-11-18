JUST IN: INEC Resumes Collation Of Result In Kogi

The electoral commission has declared the Kogi West senatorial rerun election inconclusive.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission has resumed the collation of results of the governorship election in Kogi State.

The electoral commission has declared the Kogi West senatorial rerun election inconclusive.

According to the returning officer, Prof Olayinde Lawal, the margin between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Smart Adeyemi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, was 20,570.

He announced that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes from the seven local government areas in the senatorial district.

Dino has rejected the result so far, saying the election was manipulated. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Bayelsa Election: Military Compromising Security in Bayelsa –Dickson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aptitude Test Failure: Zamfara Governor Removes 21 Permanent Secretaries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption “EFCC Has Become A Monster”, Says Ex-Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: Stop Insulting The Collective Intelligence Of Nigerians, Falana Tells DSS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents On Camels Raid Adamawa Village, Kill Six Vigilantes
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Be Devoured Except We Stay Together, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad