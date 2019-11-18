Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: Violence Sponsored by Politicians, Says President Buhari

Buhari said, ‘‘Violence during elections vitiates our commitment to demonstrate to the world and upcoming generation that we are a people capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.’’

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the acts of violence witnessed during the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states were sponsored by politicians.

The President said this via his media aide, Femi Adesina, while congratulating winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa State, David Lyon. 

He noted that while officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies did their best within the ambit of the law to ensure free, fair and credible elections, it is unfortunate that pockets of unrest, mostly sponsored by desperate politicians, were recorded during the poll.

The President said he looked forward to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State while ensuring the security of lives and property of all citizens.

