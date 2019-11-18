Kogi Election: Nigerians Attack Buhari For Describing Yahaya Bello’s Emergence As “Victory Well Won”

Nigerians have expressed their disappointment at President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the emergence of Yahaya Bello as winner of Saturday's governorship election in Kogi as a “victory well won”.

Bello had won by defeating Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party with 216,518 votes.

However, the election was marred with high rate of violence and electoral malpractices.

President Buhari while congratulating Bello on Monday, said the “Victory was well won” as he also commended “INEC and security agencies for discharging their responsibilities under difficult conditions”.

Angered by the comments made by President Buhari, Nigerians on the social media lambasted him for not condemning what they said “does not qualify to be called an election”.

In his reaction, ThankGod Ukachukwu lamented that the President was not showing interest in democracy and fair election.

He said, “We told y’all this man isn’t interested in a better democracy. He’s not aware of the electoral violence and irregularities, he’s not interested in the electoral act amendment to make our elections better. He’s not interested in democracy. We warned Nigerians.”

Abiola Mojeed, on his part, said that it was a shame that the people are losing confidence in the government.

He said, “Nigerians are losing confidence daily in this government. This election does not qualify to be called an election, this is a shame.”

Nnaemeka Elias in his reaction on Twitter, said, “No hate speech is worse than this, congratulating them when the so called winner won on blood of the citizens of the state.”

Michael Ajayi, another aggrieved Nigerian, said, “You're congratulating a thief sir, who stole a mandate.

“The race was not well ran and lives cannot be improved because no foundation since 1999 has been laid in Kogi State to build upon even for the last three years.”

Inibeghe Imeh said, “Your congratulatory message shows that you are really the grand master of corruption and electoral violence.

“An absolute silence on Kogi elections would have absolved you but...”