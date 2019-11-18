Kogi: I’ll Reclaim My Stolen Mandate, Vows Wada

According to the results announced, Bello of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 406,222 while Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 189,704 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, Musa Wada, has rejected the declaration of Yahaya Bello by the Independent National Electoral Commission as winner of the exercise.

Speaking with journalists on Monday shortly after the result was announced by INEC in Lokoja, the state capital, Wada said the outcome was a declaration of war against citizens of Kogi State, promising to reclaim his mandate through legal means.

Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Natasha Akpoti, finished with 9,482 votes. See Also Elections Yahaya Bello Wins Governorship Election In Kogi 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

