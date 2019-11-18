LAUTECH Lecturers Begin Strike Over Non-payment Of Salaries

Lecturers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State, on Monday began total boycott of classrooms following the failure of the governments of Oyo and Osun states to pay their three-month salary arrears.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities of the institution recently issued a 10-day ultimatum, which lapsed last Friday.

The lecturers decision was contained in a congress resolution jointly signed by the chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran, and Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin.

The university teachers also threatened to withhold the results of 2018/2019 academic session until their salaries were paid.

