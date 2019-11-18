UPDATE: Indian Guarding Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion On The Run, Animal Tranquilised

The Indian owner had yet to honour the invitation of the government and has not been found.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2019

The Lagos State Government has tranquilised the lion found in a house of an Indian national at the Victoria Island area of the state.

Head of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, Mr Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the development on Monday, according to a report by PUNCH. 

He noted that the lion was tranquilised and removed from the house around 1:30pm.

Egbeyemi said that the Indian owner had yet to honour the invitation of the government and has not been found.

He said, "Instead, what he did was to send three Nigerians who claimed to be his workers.

“But we are working with them to know where we can find him.

“Our primary concern now is to remove the lion from the house, which we have done.”

SaharaReporters, New York

