After Daughter’s Demise, Luis Enrique Returns As Spain Coach

Enrique temporarily stepped down in June to spend time with his family and take care of his sick daughter, Xana, who eventually died in August of bone cancer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

 

Luis Enrique has returned to his position as Head Coach of the Spanish national team.

The assistant coach, Robert Moreno, had been in charge of the team, guiding them through the Euro 2020 qualification.

“Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work,” RFEF President, Luis Rubiales, said in a press conference at the national team’s training base in Las Rozas.

Rubiales said Enrique has a contract until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and that it will be up to him whether Moreno is offered a chance to resume his previous role as assistant coach.

“Luis Enrique stepped down because of the worst possible thing that can happen to a father,” Rubiales said. “He has always been the leader of our project and he has a contract until (the) World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

Enrique succeeded Vicente Del Bosque as national team boss following Spain's exit from the 2018 World Cup in the last 16.

 

