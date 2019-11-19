Border Closure: Customs Seize N200m Worth Of Goods Between April And November In Kano, Jigawa

Custom’s National Coordinator in charge of Zone B, Deputy Comptroller Baba Kura Kolobe, has announced the seizure of contraband goods worth over N200m from Kano and Jigawa borders.

Kolobe made this known while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Kano/Jigawa command headquarters.

He said that the seizure were made from April 1, 2019 to November 17, 2019 and included 26 used vehicles; 5,661 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 1,702 bags of foreign rice.

He said, “This is part of our anti-smuggling activities in Zone B which covers the 19 Northern states.”

Other confiscated items include 827 bags of foreign mosquito coils; 180 cartons of spaghetti; 825 cartons of foreign soap as well are 1,285 sacks and 192 cartons of foreign shoes.

He added that 28 cartons of foreign macaroni; 819 bales of used clothes; 100 pieces of used tyres; 51 sacks of local beans used in concealing rice; seven bags of ‘basmatic’ rice of 40kg each; 19 sacks of used shoes and two bags of 50kg of foreign sugar were among the seized goods.

Kolobe added, “The estimated duty paid value of the items was N219, 407,316.00 just for Kano axis alone which comprised of Kano and Jigawa.”