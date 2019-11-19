Fire Burns 12 Corpses Inside Obafemi Awolowo University Morgue

About 12 corpses were on Tuesday burnt in an early morning fire that razed the morgue of Anatomy Department of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, according to a report by PUNCH.

Spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the incident.

She said no life was lost to the incident but about 12 corpses kept in the cabin inside the morgue were affected.

Odoro added that the detectives from the command were already investigating the cause of the incident.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, in a statement said about 102 bodies were kept in the morgue when the fire caused by power surge started around 3:00am on Tuesday.

He said, “The fire, which broke out at 3:00am today (Tuesday, November 19, 2019) was caused by electricity surge which affected a section of the morgue where corpses are kept.

“Out of about 102 bodies kept in the morgue, 12 were affected by the fire outbreak.

“The department has made detailed arrangements to duly and adequately inform those who have kept bodies (corpses) in the morgue.”