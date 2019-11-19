Jailed Internet Fraudster Coordinates $100m Scam While In Nigerian Prison

Aroke, who is serving a 24-year jail term, is still in "active communication with other high valued targets that are currently being investigated by the commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering," the EFCC said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019


One Hope Olusegun Aroke, a convicted Internet fraudster, currently in Nigerian Correctional Centre (formerly Nigerian Prison), has been caught by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for masterminding an Internet fraud of over $100m.

The anti-graft agency stated that an investigation into the fund revealed that Aroke masterminded and commissioned the Internet scam.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

