Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment

The government said it gave Ugwu the apartment and award in recognition of her integrity in the discharge of her duties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

 

Four years after returning $12,200 of a passenger found in one of the toilets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Nigerian Government on Tuesday rewarded a cleaner, Mrs Josephine Ugwu, with an apartment and an award for her honesty.

Recall that Ugwu, a staff of a cleaning company at the Lagos Airport, in 2015 found $12,200, which a passenger forgot inside a toilet in the facility and returned it to security officials at the airport.

About two years ago, the Lagos State House of Assembly recognised her with an award and gifts, while several other organisations also applauded her honesty.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria offered her a job in one of its departments, Aviation Security.

On Tuesday in Abuja, Ugwu had a handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari where she received an award.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said, “Ugwu was subsequently given automatic employment by the authority in recognition of her honesty and exemplary conducts.

“She was given a brand new apartment in Lagos for her act of honesty and integrity.”

SaharaReporters, New York

