Libya’s Immigration Deports 21 Nigerians

The illegal immigrants were deported by air from Benghazi's Benina International Airport to Lagos, the department said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

File Photo: Libya returnees SaharaReporters Media

 

Libya's Immigration Control Department in the city of Benghazi has deported 21 illegal immigrants to Nigeria.

This was announced by the department on Monday.

The illegal immigrants were deported by air from Benghazi's Benina International Airport to Lagos, the department said.

On Sunday, the department also announced deporting more than 60 illegal immigrants from Benghazi to Chad and Sudan.

The International Organisation for Migration recently said that Libya has more than 650,000 illegal immigrants, 6,000 of them women and children being held in detention centers.

Illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe from Libya as the country has been mired in insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of its former leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

Shelters in Libya are crowded with thousands of migrants rescued at sea or arrested by the Libyan security services despite international calls to close those centers.

SaharaReporters, New York

