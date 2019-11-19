Nigeria More Of Gas Producer Than Oil –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria was more of a gas producing state than an oil.

Buhari, who said this while receiving the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja, lamented that if Nigeria had followed plans by paying more attention to the gas sector, the country would have been earning more money from the product than it is currently doing from oil now.

The Special Envoy, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, had brought a message from his President on the forthcoming meeting of Heads of State of gas exporting nations, which Equatorial Guinea would be hosting.

Buhari said, “We share a lot of things in common with Equatorial Guinea. These include geographical neighbourliness and neighbourliness in terms of resources.

“Nigeria is more of a gas producing, rather than oil producing country. That fact had long been established.

“If we had followed our own plans laid out in the 1970s for the gas sector, we should have had 12 trains by early 1980s instead of being on just six trains now.”



