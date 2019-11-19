Nigeria More Of Gas Producer Than Oil –Buhari

Buhari, who said this while receiving the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja, lamented that if Nigeria had followed plans by paying more attention to the gas sector, the country would have been earning more money from the product than it is currently doing from oil now.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria was more of a gas producing state than an oil.

Buhari, who said this while receiving the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja, lamented that if Nigeria had followed plans by paying more attention to the gas sector, the country would have been earning more money from the product than it is currently doing from oil now.

The Special Envoy, Gabriel Mbega Obiang Lima, had brought a message from his President on the forthcoming meeting of Heads of State of gas exporting nations, which Equatorial Guinea would be hosting.

Buhari said, “We share a lot of things in common with Equatorial Guinea. These include geographical neighbourliness and neighbourliness in terms of resources.

“Nigeria is more of a gas producing, rather than oil producing country. That fact had long been established.

“If we had followed our own plans laid out in the 1970s for the gas sector, we should have had 12 trains by early 1980s instead of being on just six trains now.” 


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ondo Deputy Governor, Oluboyo, Returns To PDP
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Denies Knowledge Of Adoke’s Arrest In Dubai
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: AMCON Takes Over Former Defence Minister's Properties Over N1bn Debt
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains Nigerian Banks From Honouring NIMC Card By Mastercard
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Policemen Driving Against Traffic Crush Two To Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Jailed Internet Fraudster Coordinates $100m Scam While In Nigerian Prison
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sex Nigeria Rated Worst Country For LGBTQ+ Travellers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
VIDEO NEWS Shehu Of Borno’s Son Knocks Down Civil Defence Official With Car
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad