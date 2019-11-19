Nigeria Rated Worst Country For LGBTQ+ Travellers

Asher & Lyric, a travel website, has rated Nigeria as the worst place for LGBTQ+ people in the world.

The website compiled their list of the best and worst countries for tourists by examining LGBT+ rights in each country.

They examined issues such as the legality of same-sex relations in each country, whether same-sex couples can adopt there, and what protections are in place for LGBT+ workers.

Nigeria was given an ‘F’ grade and a score of 142. Homosexuality is illegal in Nigeria and is punished by up to 14 years in prison or the death penalty under Sharia law.

Discussion about LGBT+ rights is also criminalised in Nigeria.

Qatar, Yemen, Saudi Arabi, Tanzania, Iran, Sudan, Barbados, Malaysia and Malawi made up the top 10 most dangerous countries for LGBT+ tourists to visit.

Meanwhile, Norway came out on top of the index as the safest country for LGBT+ travellers with a score of 307 and an ‘A’ grade.

It was closely followed by Portugal and Belgium, with the United Kingdom in fourth place with a ‘B+’.