Ondo 2020: We Won't Allow Repeat Of "Electoral Fraud" In Kogi, Bayelsa –PDP

National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, who stated this on Tuesday in Akure, capital of Ondo, while receiving some new members to the party’s fold, said Saturday’s election in both states was turned to a war and marred by several electoral malpractices.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

 

The Peoples Democratic Party has vowed to resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress to repeat the "electoral fraud" perpetrated in the just concluded governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states during next year’s governorship poll in Ondo State.

Secondus, who was represented by Southwest Chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso, noted that the APC had destroyed the good legacies laid down by the PDP.

He said, “The party (APC) has destroyed everything called Nigeria. You all saw what they did in Kogi and Bayelsa states in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“I know Ondo State would have to resist such electoral fraud. I know the PDP would not allow such charade here. We won't at all.

“I am sure there is even more awareness here and the people are more politically conscious in Ondo State unlike in Kogi or Bayelsa states.

“They have stolen enough and we all must resist them doing same as our people prepares for next year’s governorship election in Ondo.”

 

