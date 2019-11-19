PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi

Salome Abuh, Peoples Democratic Party women leader in Ochadamu Ward under Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State has been set ablaze in her home, the police has said.

According to a report by Premium Times, Abuh was burnt to death by political thugs in the state on Monday.

Spokesperson for the command, William Aya, said the politician was sleeping in her home when political thugs set the building ablaze.

The politician’s remains, which were burnt beyond recognition, had been taken to a mortuary for autopsy.

Aya said, “It was a very unfortunate incident and the commissioner has ordered a thorough investigation to ensure that all those involved do not escape justice.”

Since the news of Abuh’s death, supporters of the PDP have accused the All Progressives Congress of being behind her death.

According to Aya, her killing was a reprisal attack for the death of an APC supporter in the community.

He added, “There was a misunderstanding between Gowon Simeon and Awolu Zakari, both members of the community.

“Mr Simeon stabbed Mr Zakari in the chest and he bled to death almost instantly.

“After Zakari was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, his associates gathered for a reprisal attack against Simeon.

“They arrived at his uncle’s house where they believed he was hiding and set it on fire.

“Unfortunately Abuh was sleeping inside the house and was burnt alive.”