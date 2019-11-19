Rape: Warn Your Children Against Indecent Dressing, Christian Association Of Nigeria Tells Parents

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on parents across the country to warn their children against dressing indecently so as not to invite rapists.

Chairman of CAN (North Central Zone), Rev Israel Akanji, gave the warning in Abuja on Tuesday during a summit organised by the Women’s Wing of Christian Council of Nigeria.

According to him, churches must come up with tough measures against indecent dressing, adding that it was against the teachings of the Bible.

Akanji said, “When people wear mini dresses, sometimes they even wear it to church we must speak against it.

“Some of us try not to talk about it because we feel if we talk to them, they may not return to our churches.

“The church has to come up with tough measures against indecent dressing; indecent dressing must not be accepted in the church of Christ.

“I want to appeal to parents that while we are waiting for a law that will deal with rapists (I know that laws exist right now), they must warn their children.

“Some children dress in such a way that they appear as if they are inviting rapists to their lives.

“They are almost naked, they expose body parts that some people cannot control themselves.

“Let us return to the culture of decent dressing, it may not stop but it will minimise it.”


 

