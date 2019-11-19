Suspected Herders Hack 87-year-old Man To Death In Kaduna

The Hoodlums also shot and killed another person.

by saharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2019

Armed herdsmen

 

Suspected herdsmen in Kaduna have hacked an 87-year-old man to death.

The Hoodlums also shot and killed another person.

According to Morning Star News, a Christain newspaper, a group of herdsmen attacked Agom Village in Southern Kaduna at 4:30am.

The area resident of Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, Gabriel Yakubu, added that Monday Kura, 87, and Emmanuel Agom, 48, were killed as they slept in their rooms.

He said, "The Fulani herdsmen cut Monday Kura, 87, with a machete until he died, while Emmanuel, 48, was shot dead with a gun.

"We need prayers as my village is on fire and we are not getting any protection from the government."

It was the first herdsmen attack on the village, which is four kilometres from the town of Gwantu.

The assault followed other attacks in Southern Kaduna that took the lives of 130 Christians in recent past.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Kidnap Suspect In Adamawa Buys 10 Cows With N450,000 Share
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME FUTA Female Student Brutalised For Calling Colleagues 'Runs Girls'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill 14, Injure 10 In Zamfara Community
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Osun: Man Arraigned In Court For Stealing Wife's Money
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Ekiti Woman Over Theft Of One-month-old Baby
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME FRSC, DSS Arrest Producers Of ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kogi Elections: 30 Staff Missing After Poll, INEC Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: AMCON Takes Over Former Defence Minister's Properties Over N1bn Debt
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Corruption: Buhari Has 4 Relatives Working Officially In Presidential Villa, Says Prof. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kogi Election: Nigerians Attack Buhari For Describing Yahaya Bello’s Emergence As “Victory Well Won”
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Be Devoured Except We Stay Together, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment UPDATE: Indian Guarding Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion On The Run, Animal Tranquilised
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore: Stop Insulting The Collective Intelligence Of Nigerians, Falana Tells DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: President Buhari Leaves London For Nigeria After Being Booed By Protesters
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Adoke Arrested In Dubai By Interpol
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad