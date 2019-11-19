Suspected Herders Hack 87-year-old Man To Death In Kaduna

Armed herdsmen

Suspected herdsmen in Kaduna have hacked an 87-year-old man to death.

The Hoodlums also shot and killed another person.

According to Morning Star News, a Christain newspaper, a group of herdsmen attacked Agom Village in Southern Kaduna at 4:30am.

The area resident of Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ, Gabriel Yakubu, added that Monday Kura, 87, and Emmanuel Agom, 48, were killed as they slept in their rooms.

He said, "The Fulani herdsmen cut Monday Kura, 87, with a machete until he died, while Emmanuel, 48, was shot dead with a gun.

"We need prayers as my village is on fire and we are not getting any protection from the government."

It was the first herdsmen attack on the village, which is four kilometres from the town of Gwantu.

The assault followed other attacks in Southern Kaduna that took the lives of 130 Christians in recent past.