251 Road Crashes, 156 Deaths Recorded From January To October In Ondo -FRSC

File photo



A total of 156 deaths were recorded from the month of January and October 2019 from 251 recorded road crashes in Ondo State.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Rotimi Adeleye, made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He said, "A total of 104 crashes and 65 deaths were recorded in the first quarter, 68 crashes and 47 deaths in the second quarter while 79 accidents and 44 deaths were recorded in the third quarter."

According to Adeleye, the FRSC in the state was training more personnel to ensure sanity was restored on the roads.

He added, “The fourth quarter happens to be the Yuletide period, which obviously on yearly basis, is the period that we believe that we do more of enlightenment.

"We do more of visibility, we do more of enforcement and more of putting all machineries in place in preparation for Christmas and New Year festivities."

He pleaded with vehicle owners to avoid reckless driving, noting that anyone found breaking traffic rules would be made to face the law.

