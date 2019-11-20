251 Road Crashes, 156 Deaths Recorded From January To October In Ondo -FRSC

According to Adeleye, the FRSC in the state was training more personnel to ensure sanity was restored on the roads.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

File photo


A total of 156 deaths were recorded from the month of January and October 2019 from 251 recorded road crashes in Ondo State.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Rotimi Adeleye, made the disclosure in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday. 

He said, "A total of 104 crashes and 65 deaths were recorded in the first quarter, 68 crashes and 47 deaths in the second quarter while 79 accidents and 44 deaths were recorded in the third quarter."

According to Adeleye, the FRSC in the state was training more personnel to ensure sanity was restored on the roads.

He added, “The fourth quarter happens to be the Yuletide period, which obviously on yearly basis, is the period that we believe that we do more of enlightenment.

"We do more of visibility, we do more of enforcement and more of putting all machineries in place in preparation for Christmas and New Year festivities." 

He pleaded with vehicle owners to avoid reckless driving, noting that anyone found breaking traffic rules would be made to face the law.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Policemen Driving Against Traffic Crush Two To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana Re-open Borders, Nigerian Traders Are Also Suffering, Ghana's Ex-President Tells Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Sex Nigeria Rated Worst Country For LGBTQ+ Travellers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs Brazil-based Ibeh Chukwuma Arrested For Entering Nigeria With 5kg Of Cocaine
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Travel Eight Persons Die In Kogi Tanker Explosion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Find Corpse Of Ex-Deputy Senate President's Brother, Killers Still On The Run
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Force Man To Withdraw N715,000 For Them, Threaten To Deal With Him
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Man Rapes Woman For Refusing To Have Sex With Him
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains Nigerian Banks From Honouring NIMC Card By Mastercard
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Church Of England Ordains First Black Female Bishop
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Offered To Drive Sowore Out Of DSS HQ But Was Turned Down -Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Policemen Driving Against Traffic Crush Two To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad