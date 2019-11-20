Border Closure: If You Don’t Eat Local Rice, That’s Your Problem, Lawmaker Tells Nigerians

President Buhari had on August 20, 2019 ordered a partial closure of Nigeria’s land border.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, Adamu Abdullahi, has said that any Nigerian not willing to eat local rice in the face of continued closure of the country’s borders with neighbouring nations, had the problem to deal with.

According to Abdullahi, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not bowing to pressure to open Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries, those clamouring for its reopening were smugglers and all those profiting from the bastardisation of the economy.

He said, “Our neighbouring countries have become gateways and transit routes for all manners of commodities ranging from automobiles to foodstuffs such as rice, corns, sorghum, palm oil, tomatoes, eggs and dairy products.

“Republic of Benin became one of the world’s top importers of rice because of its Nigerian market. Almost all of the rice it imported from Thailand, Indonesia etc found its way to Nigeria through the Seme Border.

‘”We therefore stand with this government in support of this policy for border closure.

“We have a duty to protect our own, if you don’t want to eat Nigerian grown rice, that’s your own problem.”

President Buhari had on August 20, 2019 ordered a partial closure of Nigeria’s land border.

He hinged his decision on the massive smuggling activities, especially rice brought into the country.

According to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali (retd), the agency generated a daily revenue of around N5.8bn since the closure of the country’s land borders aimed at curbing the activities of smugglers. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Find Corpse Of Ex-Deputy Senate President's Brother, Killers Still On The Run
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerian Senators Oppose Generator Import Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Bayelsa Governor Accuses APC Of Using Ex-President Jonathan To Legitimise Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Election: Melaye Demands Cancellation After Visiting INEC Office With 21 Video Clips
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Bill Seeking Social Media Regulation Passes Second Reading
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Find Corpse Of Ex-Deputy Senate President's Brother, Killers Still On The Run
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Christianity Man Rapes Woman For Refusing To Have Sex With Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Policemen Force Man To Withdraw N715,000 For Them, Threaten To Deal With Him
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senators Oppose Generator Import Ban
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Election: Bayelsa Governor Accuses APC Of Using Ex-President Jonathan To Legitimise Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Offered To Drive Sowore Out Of DSS HQ But Was Turned Down -Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
NNPC Nigeria Soft-pedal On New PSC Amendment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Shoot Infant In Front Of Plateau Police Station
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad