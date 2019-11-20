BREAKING: Nigeria Commits To End Open Defecation As Buhari Signs Executive Order

The Order declares that the National Open Defecation Free Roadmap developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources with support from other key sector players across Nigeria be put into effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order to end open defecation in Nigeria.

The Executive Order 009 entitled ‘The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order 2019’, was signed on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nigeria committed to ending open defecation throughout the country by 2025 in consonance with her commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Order declares that the National Open Defecation Free Roadmap developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources with support from other key sector players across Nigeria be put into effect.

“There has been established in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources a National Secretariat called ‘Clean Nigeria Campaign Secretariat’.

“The Secretariat is authorised on behalf of the President to implement this order by ensuring that all public places including schools, hotels, fuel stations, places of worship, market places, hospitals and offices have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises,” a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said.

Nigeria is ranked second amongst the nations in the world with the highest number of people practicing open defecation with an estimate of over 46 million people in the sad practice.

