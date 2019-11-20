EFCC Arrests Typist Over N17m Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force gave Igwe, 25, to the commission following her arrest by the Special Anti- Robbery Squared.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Vivian Igwe, a typist at the Protocol Unit of the Ebonyi State Government House, Abakaliki, over allegation o N17m fraud.

Igwe was arrested by the squad at an ATM point on Ezza Road branch of Ecobank in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The funds were said to have been transferred into her account by an unknown person about three weeks ago.

Director of Protocol, Ebonyi Government House, Nnenna Okorie, while reacting to the incident, said the suspect had earlier complained of her inability to make withdrawals from her Ecobank account.

She said the suspect had gone to the bank to apply for reactivation of her ATM card when she was arrested.

She described the suspect as a humble and honest staff and called for proper investigation into the incident.

Okorie said, “The last information I got from her was that she was going for the reactivation of her ATM as directed by the bank only to be arrested on Monday.

“She was later handed over to EFCC personnel from Enugu.”



 

