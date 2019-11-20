Election: Bayelsa Governor Accuses APC Of Using Ex-President Jonathan To Legitimise Fraud

Governor-elect, David Lyon; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and a number of APC stalwarts had visited Jonathan in the aftermath of the party's victory in Bayelsa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has accused leaders of the All Progressives Congress of relying on the image of former President Goodluck Jonathan to legitimise the alleged electoral fraud they perpetrated during last Saturday's governorship poll in the state.

Speaking at a news conference, Dickson said, “That’s why they had to be taking David Lyon to him (Jonathan). 

"They had to be talking about him; they had to visit him and appear to be celebrating a victory never earned.

“Like Pontius Pilate, they are preparing the window by which they will wash their hands strategically, and put it at his (Jonathan) doorstep; that he endorsed, sanctioned and legitimised it. That’s the game they are playing.”

