EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore

Sowore in cour

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

Sowore in court SaharaReporters Media

Spokesperson for the Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya, has described a Nigerian professor, who called to inquire about the continued detention of rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, a "bastard". 

In the 41-second telephone conversation exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, Afunanya could be heard verbally insulting the caller, who identified himself as Prof James Segun, who had made an attempt to get an update on Sowore's case.

Excerpt of conversation 

Afunanya: Hello, who this?

Caller: This is Prof James Segun from Campaign for Democracy. I want to find out more about Sowore's issue.

Afunanya: You are a bastard, get off my phone, idiot.

Caller: Hello...

Afunanya: Get off my phone, you are a bastard, get off my phone, idiot.

Caller: Why can't you respond in a civil manner?

Afunanya: You are a bastard, don't call my line again.

In recent days, Afunanya has been at the forefront of DSS' ridiculous bid to turn the tables around in their favour over the continued detention of Sowore and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate.

On Tuesday, the DSS spokesperson told a gathering of journalists in Abuja that they have refused to release Sowore despite two court orders directing the agency to do so because they fear he could be knocked down by a speeding vehicle if allowed to go. 

On previous occasions, Afunanya had said that their refusal to obey the court orders was because nobody showed up to collect Sowore. 

In yet another instance, the image-maker of Nigeria's dreaded secret police said that Sowore was yet to be released by them because he preferred to stay with the DSS.

Afunanya also recently told the world that Sowore was yet to be freed by them because his sureties had failed to come to the DSS for verification.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, who is representing Sowore, on Tuesday disclosed that all efforts by him to collect his client from DSS' facility in Abuja had been frustrated by the organisation. 

Sowore, famed globally for exposing Nigeria's corrupt politicians, was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. 

The government is accusing him of insulting Buhari and planning to bring down his regime, charges observers around the world have described as frivolous and laughable. 

Despite two separate orders by the Federal High Court in Abuja ordering his release after meeting stringent bail conditions, the DSS has refused to release Sowore, casting a huge shadow over the human rights record of Buhari’s regime. 

