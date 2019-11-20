Gunmen Shoot Infant In Front Of Plateau Police Station

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

Yet to be identified gunmen have shot two people including an infant near the Plateau State Divisional Police Headquarters, Mangu, under Mangu Local Government Area.

The shooting, which happened on Tuesday evening, went unhindered for many minutes.

Eyewitnesses said the infant survived with bullet wounds.

The other casualty identified as Sa’adu Musa Julde reportedly died on the spot.

Plateau State Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Abdullahi Ardo, told journalists that Julde was the association’s Mangu Chapter Chairman.

The incident came a few days after Hashimu, Brother to former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, was killed in the state. 

