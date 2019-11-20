Mourinho Named New Spurs Coach After Pochettino Sacking

Mourinho, who has had successful spells at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent times, replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday by the club.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019


Portuguese tactician, Jose Mourinho, has been named the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspurs. 

The English Premiership side has had a slow start to the 2019/2020 season despite finishing second in the UEFA Champions League in May. 

The team currently sit on 14th position on the Premier League table, 11 points behind the top four.

After his appointment, an elated Mourinho said, "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters.  

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Spurs faces West Ham this weekend and Mourinho is expected to lead them out in that game. 

