Nigerian Senators Oppose Generator Import Ban

Chukwuka Utazi, senator representing Enugu North, moved a motion for an urgent solution to the perennial problems in the power sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2019

 

The Nigerian Senate has opposed the idea of banning the importation of power-generating sets to address the challenges in the country’s power sector.

Chukwuka Utazi, senator representing Enugu North, moved a motion for an urgent solution to the perennial problems in the power sector.

He asked the Senate to probe power firms in the country.

However, Francis Fadahunsi, senator representing Osun East, suggested a five-year temporary ban on the importation of generators into the country in order to address the electricity challenges, TheCable reports.

But when Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, called for a voice vote, the lawmakers voted against Fadahunsi’s prayer.

Gershon Bassey, senator representing Cross River South, said what Nigeria needs to resolve its power problem was to develop its transmission infrastructure.

According to him, Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure currently lacks the capacity to withstand an increase in power generation.

He advised the government to build on existing policy framework inherited from past administrations.

The Senate asked the government to upgrade the transmission infrastructure in the electricity grid for a more efficient delivery of power.

The Senate Committee on Power was given four weeks to submit its report on the matter for consideration.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Find Corpse Of Ex-Deputy Senate President's Brother, Killers Still On The Run
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Mamman Daura Birthday Video: I’m Being Threatened By President Buhari's Family, Says Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Ondo 2020: We Won't Allow Repeat Of "Electoral Fraud" In Kogi, Bayelsa –PDP
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Group Demands Investigation Into Death Of Kogi PDP Women Leader
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Indian Guards Lagos Apartment With Smuggled Lion
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics PDP Woman Leader Set Ablaze In Kogi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Find Corpse Of Ex-Deputy Senate President's Brother, Killers Still On The Run
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Policemen Force Man To Withdraw N715,000 For Them, Threaten To Deal With Him
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy JUST IN: Veteran Economic Analyst, Henry Boyo, Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How My Victory Was Stolen At Night -Dino Melaye
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Man Rapes Woman For Refusing To Have Sex With Him
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Restrains Nigerian Banks From Honouring NIMC Card By Mastercard
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Church Of England Ordains First Black Female Bishop
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM I Offered To Drive Sowore Out Of DSS HQ But Was Turned Down -Falana
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Policemen Driving Against Traffic Crush Two To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad