Bayelsa Election: Group Calls For Swift Prosecution Of Electoral Offenders

The Kimpact Development Initiative has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Nigeria Police Force to swiftly prosecute electoral offenders in the just concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State.

KDI said this while presenting its Nigeria Election Violence Report for the Bayelsa State governorship election held on November 16.

The group urged government to set up a special court to ensure the prosecution of electoral offenders.

KDI asked for “swift prosecution of electoral offenders and recommends that the Federal Government considers setting up an Electoral Offence Commission or special electoral court to prosecute and punish electoral offenders as INEC presently is being overwhelmed with other aspects of election administration and management”.

It also lamented the late commencement of election in Bayelsa, noting that the time lag in the starting time of voting will always affect the timely completion of the collation process.

KDI urged the commission to investigate the high reports of materials being carted away and destroyed in some wards and LGAs.

The group also admonished voters to dissuade from being an instrument to foment violence in any area as peace for one is peace for all.