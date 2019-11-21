BREAKING: Groups To Occupy National Assembly Over Sowore, Others On Wednesday

The groups expected to participate in the march, which will include human rights lawyers, activists, students unions, Nigeria Labour Congress; Trade Union Council, United Labour Congress and the Federation of Informal Workers Organisations of Nigeria, will also voice their opposition to the proposed anti-social media bill currently before the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2019

 

A number of civil society and advocacy groups will on Wednesday, November 27 storm the National Assembly in Abuja and various state Houses of Assemblies to demand the release of detained activists, Omoyele Sowore, Olawale Bakare and other prisoners of conscience across the country.

In a statement, organisers of the march slated for Wednesday said, “People must not be gagged to talk as this reminds one of the era of human slavery when lock and keys were forced on the mouth of Africans and other oppressed people of the world.

“The mass action which will take place simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation including Federal Capital Territory to champion the resistance against oppression and tyranny.”

The groups called on the Nigerian Government to stop the secret trial of Agba Jalingo, a journalist in Cross Rivers State.

The activists said they would not be deterred or intimidated by the Department of State Services during the event.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

