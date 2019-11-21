Court Fixes November 28 To Rule On Maina’s Bail In Fresh N738m Fraud

He was arraigned alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi on a nine-count charge of fraud and racketeering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2019

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has fixed November 28, 2019 to rule on the bail application of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team.

Maina was re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on fresh contract scam up to the tune of N738m.

He was arraigned alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi on a nine-count charge of fraud and racketeering.

Maina was accused of receiving stolen property, an offence punishable under Section 317 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2010 and 2011.

The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2010 and 2011.

Maina and Olachi pleaded not guilty when taking their plea before Justice Kutigi.

SaharaReporters, New York

