Gunmen Kidnap Another Police DPO In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Ahijo Mujeli, Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mubi North.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesperson for the command, told SaharaReporters on Thursday morning that the cop was kidnapped Tuesday night near the Mubi city gate.

Nguroje said, “He was driving in his car around 6:30pm along Mubi-Maraba Road near the city gate when he was abducted.

“There were gunshots around the area. When our men arrived, they met an empty car identified as his.”

He added that the anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police had swung into action in a bid to apprehend the kidnappers.

