NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants

In a bid to improve the volume of electricity generation in the country, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company has begun the construction of 10 power generation plants.

Disclosing this development at the Environment Impact Assessment Scoping Workshop of the Akurba 330/132KV Substation Project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, General Manager, Environment and Community Relations of NDPHC, Eze Odigbo, disclosed that eight out of the 10 power plants had been completed with the remaining two still under construction.

Further explaining to the audience on the reason why the 10 power generation plants were situated in the Southern part of the country, Odigbo, represented by a Deputy Director in the department, Olajide Olubunmi, gave the availability of gas as the major factor before beginning the construction.

He disclosed that the company had also constructed 121 transmission/substations across the country, adding that the NDPHC has also carried out 291 projects for the distribution of the energy generated to consumers with one of the projects sited in Lafia, Nasarawa State.