NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants

Disclosing this development at the Environment Impact Assessment Scoping Workshop of the Akurba 330/132KV Substation Project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, General Manager, Environment and Community Relations of NDPHC, Eze Odigbo, disclosed that eight out of the 10 power plants had been completed with the remaining two still under construction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2019

 

In a bid to improve the volume of electricity generation in the country, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company has begun the construction of 10 power generation plants.

Disclosing this development at the Environment Impact Assessment Scoping Workshop of the Akurba 330/132KV Substation Project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, General Manager, Environment and Community Relations of NDPHC, Eze Odigbo, disclosed that eight out of the 10 power plants had been completed with the remaining two still under construction.

Further explaining to the audience on the reason why the 10 power generation plants were situated in the Southern part of the country, Odigbo, represented by a Deputy Director in the department, Olajide Olubunmi, gave the availability of gas as the major factor before beginning the construction.

He disclosed that the company had also constructed 121 transmission/substations across the country, adding that the NDPHC has also carried out 291 projects for the distribution of the energy generated to consumers with one of the projects sited in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Arrest Rogue Officers Who Extorted N715,000 From Man After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Arrest Rogue Officers Who Extorted N715,000 From Man After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Babcock And The Expulsion Of Innocent Girl By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Commits To End Open Defecation As Buhari Signs Executive Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Disappearance Of Boy In My Church Mysterious, Says Akure Pastor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Border Closure: If You Don’t Eat Local Rice, That’s Your Problem, Lawmaker Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Davido, Wizkid, Others Shower Burna Boy With Praises After Grammy Awards Nomination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad