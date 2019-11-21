Nigerian Journalist Shortlisted For Another Global Award

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2019

Damilola Banjo

 

Nigerian investigative journalist, Damilola Banjo, has been shortlisted for the 2019 Festisov Journalism Award. 

Banjo was selected for her investigation into examination malpractices during Common Entrance examination in Lagos State.

The journalist's work, “Investigation: How forgery, bribery, exam malpractice booms at Lagos primary schools”, uncovered how privates school in Lagos State are deeply involved in examination fraud. 

In an instance, she uncovered how government official aid and abet malpractices during the federal and the state organised entrance examination for pupils aged between 9-12, seeking admission into secondary schools.

She also revealed how government officials sell the state’s endorsed First School Leaving Certificate for meagre amounts.

Banjo's latest nomination is the third in the series of global recognition for her works. 

She was a finalist for the 2019 Kurt Schork Memorial Awards and would be attending the Free Press Association award ceremony as a finalist for the 2019 Young Journalist category. 

Other Nigerians shortlisted for the Festisov Journalism Award include AbdulAziz Abdulaziz of Premium Times; Peter Nkanga, a freelance journalist; Afeez Hanafi of PUNCH and Amos Abba of the International Center for Investigative Reporting. 

