Ownership Disagreement Delays AEDC For Three Years

The CEO blamed an unsettled legal dispute over majority shareholding in the DISCO to be the reason for the delay of the meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2019

 

Shareholder of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, CEC Africa Investment Limited, has revealed that board members of the distribution company have not had their statutory meetings in three years and counting.

This was disclosed in a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Katepa, and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The CEO blamed an unsettled legal dispute over majority shareholding in the DISCO to be the reason for the delay of the meeting.

Further disclosing that the development had not affected the operations of the DISCO, Katepa said that supplies of electricity to Abuja and neighbouring states including Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa have been ongoing regardless of the challenge.

The statement detailed how CEC and its partner, Xerxes Global Investments Limited, acquired the DISCO, as well as how their business relationship gradually broke down.

It also stated that court actions had been taken in this regard with the situation yet to improve.

The statement reads, “The purchase price of AEDC was $164m and it was agreed by XerXes and CECA that this would be funded 25 per cent ($41m) by cash contributions from Xerxes and CECA and KANN would borrow the remaining 75 per cent of the acquisition costs ($123m) from a third party lender (which ended up being the United Bank for Africa).

“When the initial 25 per cent ($41m) was demanded by the Bureau of Public Enterprises as an upfront payment, Xerxes could not raise its equity contribution, leaving CECA to wholly fund the initial 25 per cent equity payment. CECA paid for that portion of the acquisition amount in full being $41m in March 2013. XerXes did not fund any of this equity payment.” 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Arrest Rogue Officers Who Extorted N715,000 From Man After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Police Arrest Rogue Officers Who Extorted N715,000 From Man After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Calls Nigerian Professor "Bastard" For Inquiring About Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Babcock And The Expulsion Of Innocent Girl By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Governors Oppose Death Penalty For Hate Speech
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Commits To End Open Defecation As Buhari Signs Executive Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Disappearance Of Boy In My Church Mysterious, Says Akure Pastor
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Border Closure: If You Don’t Eat Local Rice, That’s Your Problem, Lawmaker Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Davido, Wizkid, Others Shower Burna Boy With Praises After Grammy Awards Nomination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad