The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has said it will set-up a reconciliation committee to address all the grievances in the party.

The committee will be empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

Recall that some stakeholders had asked National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to step down from his position over the internal crisis that embroiled the APC.