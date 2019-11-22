Court Fixes Date For Hearing Of Case Against Social Media Bill

Human rights activist and lawyer; Tope Akinyode, had on November 12, filed an action in court against the proposed social medial bill, arguing that if enacted, the bill will encroach on fundamental human rights of citizens to free speech.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2019

Protest against Social media bill

 

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has fixed December 2, 2019 for hearing in the case filed against the enactment of the social media bill.

Human rights activist and lawyer; Tope Akinyode, had on November 12, filed an action in court against the proposed social medial bill, arguing that if enacted, the bill will encroach on fundamental human rights of citizens to free speech.

Joined as respondents in the suit are the National Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate President.

The case with suit number: FHC/L/CS/2037/19 comes up before Justice Lema of Court 2 at the Federal High, Ikoyi Lagos.

The suit is praying the court for an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the respondents from embarking on further proceedings over the said bill.

According to Akinyode, the bill is repressive and difficult to maintain without a brutal violation of citizen’s right to free speech. 



 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Money Laundering: Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC For Unlawful Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Sacks Four Emirs In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court To Rule On Faisal Maina's Bail Application November 29
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Free Speech #SayNoToSocialMediaBill Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Reject Proposed Hate Speech Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of N281m Traced To Invictus Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Grants Suspect N500,000 Bail Over N9,000 Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Lagos Airport Cleaner Who Returned Passenger’s $12,200 Rewarded With Apartment
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics In Case You Missed It: There's Nothing Buhari Asks That I'll Not Approve, Says Senate President
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Announces Date For Kogi Supplementary Election, Re-run
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News NDPHC Begins Construction Of 10 Power Generation Plants
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC NEC Meets Over Oshiomhole, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Wedding Guest Dies In Katsina After Drinking Concoction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Jobs Civil Servants Are Nigeria's Problem -Afe Babalola
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ownership Disagreement Delays AEDC For Three Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International US Set To Legalise Marijuana Nationwide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians Express Outrage Over Babcock University’s Expulsion Of Female Student In Leaked Sex Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lafarge Africa Plc Vs Ewekoro Community: A Settlement At The Verge Of Extinction By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Reps Investigate NIMASA, Transport Ministry Over $214.8m Security Contract
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad